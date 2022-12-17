JK Dobbins start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Baltimore Ravens meet the Cleveland Browns for the second time this season, a matchup that also coincides with the beginning of the fantasy football playoffs. Ravens running back JK Dobbins had a noteworthy return to the field last week, easily making him one of the few playmakers with upside for Baltimore. Does Dobbins make sense as a fantasy starter for Week 15?

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens RB JK Dobbins

Dobbins is reportedly still working his way back to his pre-surgery form, but his return to the field last week was an emphatic one. The Ravens tailback had a season-high 15 carries for 120 yards and a rushing touchdown, culminating in an 18-point PPR performance. Dobbins averaged a strong eight yards per carry and should remain Baltimore’s RB1 to close out the season, and he has an advantageous matchup on the docket versus the Browns on Sunday.

Cleveland ranks a very vulnerable 22nd in run defense and allows an average of 128.1 yards on the ground per game. Against fantasy running backs they are even more accommodating, allowing the third-most points to the position. While playing on the road isn't favorable, Dobbins should not be lacking any carries given the uncertainty at the quarterback position. It remains to be seen whether Tyler Huntley can suit up on Sunday, but if he can’t expect Baltimore to lean even more heavily on the ground game.

Start or sit in Week 15?

The 23-year-old running back clearly has the most upside of anyone in the Ravens backfield right now, and the fact he had the second-most rushing yards of his career last week while playing lower than 100 percent bodes well for his chances this week. Fire him up as a starter in all respective leagues.