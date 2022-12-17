Gus Edwards start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns go head-to-head in Week 15 in what will be their second matchup this season. Fantasy managers that find themselves in action for the first week of the fantasy playoffs should be keen to leverage any advantageous matchup, which may include running back Gus Edwards. Does the veteran running back make sense as a starter in lineups this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens RB Gus Edwards

Edwards unsurprisingly took a backseat in the run game as JK Dobbins made his return last week after a seven-week absence. With Dobbins handling a majority of the carries, Edwards carved out 13 rushing attempts for himself, just two fewer than his fellow teammate. The veteran tailback finished with 66 yards for a total of 6.6 PPR fantasy points. The silver lining here is that he averaged a promising 5.1 yards per carry and the fact that the discrepancy in touches was so small means he should still have a role to play in the backfield.

The Browns have been susceptible on the ground this season, allowing 128.1 yards per game which ranks 22nd in run defense. Against fantasy running backs they have been even leakier, allowing the third-most fantasy points to the position. It’s not far-fetched to assume that Dobbins should get a larger volume of the production, but as he continues to work his way back to 100 percent it should come alongside a committee approach in the backfield, which benefits Edwards’ fantasy outlook.

Start or sit in Week 15?

Edwards hasn't finished with double-digit fantasy points since Week 7, but he did have a nice bounce-back performance last week. He’s a start and a solid flex option in Week 15 and should be treated as such in respective leagues.