Kareem Hunt start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Cleveland Browns play host to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 15, with their sights set on avenging their 23-20 loss back in Week 7. Cleveland has struggled to balance the production between their two running backs, which has arguably left fantasy managers hoping for more from Kareem Hunt. But with fantasy playoff matchups on the line, should managers roll with Hunt as a starter this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns RB Kareem Hunt

Though many predicted it would be a one-two punch in the Browns backfield it has been anything but this season. Nick Chubb has operated as the clear RB1, which has left Hunt on the outside looking in. He has yet to finish in double-digit fantasy scoring since Week 8 and last week struggled mightily against the Bengals’ run defense, finishing with just six yards on four carries. Last week’s underwhelming performance may be the exclamation point in what has been a dwindling role to close out the season.

To make matters worse, Hunt will be facing one of the league’s best run defenses in the Ravens. Through Week 14, Baltimore allows the second-fewest opponent rushing yards per game, and in fantasy, they allow the fourth-fewest points to the position. The return of Deshaun Watson should only place more emphasis on improving the passing game for the remainder of the season, which leaves Hunt far behind in the pecking order with Chubb being the only reliable fantasy running back in Cleveland.

Start or sit in Week 15?

Hunt has struggled the last couple of weeks and should be set to struggle against one of the NFL’s best-run defenses. With fantasy playoffs on the line this week, do the smart thing and keep Hunt on the bench.