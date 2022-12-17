Donovan Peoples-Jones start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Cleveland Browns play host to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 15 as they’ll look to avenge their loss back in Week 7. Slowly but surely the Browns are improving their passing game, which should only benefit the likes of wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones. Does the Browns wideout make sense as a starter in the first week of the fantasy football playoffs?

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

Peoples-Jones is coming off a season-high 19.4 PPR fantasy performance last week versus the Bengals, unofficially marking his breakout game of the year. While Deshaun Watson has struggled to build rapport with Amari Cooper, it appears that he’s had no issue forming a quick synergy with Peoples-Jones. Though Cooper is the undisputed WR1, Peoples-Jones should thrive as the WR2 with defenses keying in on Cooper. Additionally, Watson attempting more deep shots should only benefit the wideout’s fantasy ceiling moving forward.

Peoples-Jones has an advantageous matchup on the schedule with a leaky Ravens secondary that has given up plenty to opposing receivers. Baltimore ranks 26th in pass defense, allowing 249.2 passing yards per game, and they give up the ninth-most fantasy points to opposing receivers. The last time they faced a formidable quarterback they allowed 321 passing yards and three touchdowns to the Jaguars in Week 12.

Start or sit in Week 15?

Peoples-Jones has an incredibly favorable matchup and his fantasy ceiling should only rise with Watson getting more acclimated. He’s a solid WR3 in leagues this week and is a viable starter for Week 15.