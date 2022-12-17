Michel Rivera vs. Frank Martin fight time, live stream, more for lightweight bout

Undefeated lightweight prospects Michel Rivera (24-0, 14 KOs) and Frank Martin (16-0, 12 KOs) will face off in a lightweight title eliminator bout at The Chelsea in the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas on Saturday, December 17. The televised fight card begins at 10 p.m ET and the main event is likely to go off after 11 p.m. ET.

How to watch Michel Rivera vs. Frank Martin

The televised card, which includes three fights, will begin at 10 p.m. ET on Showtime. The main event will begin around 11:30 p.m. ET.

Fighter history

Rivera, “La Zarza Ali”, is a lengthy fighter with a 71” reach despite his 5-foot-8 height. He has two regional championships to his name, most recently taking the IBF-USBA lightweight title by decision over Ladarius Miller. Most recently Rivera earned a decision win over Joseph Adorno on March 26.

Martin, “The Ghost”, is considered a top-end prospect because of his all-around ring skills. He’s won six of his past seven fights by knockout. His most recent fight was a win over Jackson Martinez on July 9. In that fight Martin piled up points with counter punching and slick movement until the late rounds when he delivered the power needed to finish.

Martin comes into the bout as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is a -245 favorite while Rivera is a +185 underdog.

Full card for Michel Rivera vs. Frank Martin