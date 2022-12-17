Full undercard for Michel Rivera vs. Frank Martin lightweight fight

Premier Boxing Champions presents a battle of undefeated lightweight prospects when Michel “La Zarza Ali” Rivera (24-0, 14 KOs) takes on Frank “The Ghost” Martin (16-0, 12 KOs) in a 12-round title eliminator Saturday, December 17 at The Chelsea inside the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This is an intriguing matchup to close out the 2022 boxing slate. Both Rivera and Martin are prospects that need a big test before taking the next step forward and this fight will be the biggest test for both of them. Martin has the snap on his punches that is exciting.

Rivera is a bigger fighter at 135 pounds and it shows in the way he delivers power shots. The power that he has in his right hand is enough to make anyone take notice.

Michel Rivera has some serious power at 135 pic.twitter.com/S3b6iHFVAP — Dan Canobbio (@DanCanobbio) December 13, 2022

Martin currently sits as a -245 favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook while Rivera is betting at +185 as the underdog.

Full main card for Michel Rivera vs. Frank Martin

Main event : Michel Rivera vs. Frank Martin, 12 rounds, lightweight

: Michel Rivera vs. Frank Martin, 12 rounds, lightweight José Uzcátegui vs. Vladimir Shishkin, 12 rounds, super middleweight

Vincent Astrolabio wins TKO-6 (1:26) over Nikolai Potapov

Full preliminary card