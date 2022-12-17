Michel Rivera vs. Frank Martin: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner

Someone’s “0” has got to go tonight when undefeated lightweight prospects Michel Rivera (24-0, 14 KOs) and Frank Martin (16-0, 12 KOs) meet in a lightweight title eliminator bout at The Chelsea in the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas on Saturday, December 17. The televised fight card begins at 10 p.m ET and the main event is likely to go off after 11 p.m. ET.

Rivera, known as “La Zarza Ali”, has started to make a name for himself at 135 pounds. He’s a lengthy fighter with a 71” reach despite his 5-foot-8 height. Rivera has won a couple of regional championships, most recently taking the IBF-USBA lightweight title by decision over Ladarius Miller. Most recently Rivera earned a decision win over Joseph Adorno on March 26. Now he wants the close the year with the biggest win of his career and a potential world title shot.

Martin, “The Ghost”, is the lesser experienced of the two, but also considered the greater prospect because of his all-around ring skills. Finishing power is big part of Martin’s game. He’s won six of his past seven fights by knockout. His most recent fight was a win over Jackson Martinez on July 9. In that fight Martin piled up points with counter punching and slick movement until the late rounds when he delivered the power needed to finish. Can he finish Rivera and vault into the world title picture?

Martin comes into the bout as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is a -245 favorite while Rivera is a +185 underdog.

Michel Rivera vs. Frank Martin round-by-round results

