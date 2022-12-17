Louisville vs. Cincinnati picks and best bets for Fenway Bowl

The Louisville Cardinals and Cincinnati Bearcats meet in the Fenway Bowl at Fenway Park on Saturday in Boston, Massachusetts. The game kicks off at 11:00 a.m. ET, and will air on ESPN.

This should be one of the most anticipated bowl games of the season, with former Cards head coach Scott Satterfield accepting the job at Cincinnati just days after the end of the regular season, meaning his first game with the Bearcats will be against his former team.

The Cardinals (7-5, 4-4 ACC) grabbed some good wins over NC State and Wake Forest, led by star quarterback Malik Cunningham, who finished the season with eight passing touchdowns and 12 rushing touchdowns.

The Bearcats (9-3, 6-2 AAC) didn’t qualify for the AAC conference this season, taking quite a downward fall from 2021’s CFP appearance. Losses to UCF and Tulane put them out of contention, and they had a third loss to Arkansas back in September.

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Louisville -2

Total: 39

Moneyline: Louisville -120, Cincinnati +100

Opening line: Louisville -1.5

Opening total: 44.5

Key players that have opted-out, injuries for Fenway Bowl

Louisville

RB Trevion Cooley - Transfer portal

RB Jalen Mitchell - Transfer portal

CB Derrick Edwards - Transfer portal

Cincinnati

TE Josh Whyle - NFL Draft

OL Jake Renfro - Transfer portal

CB JQ Hardaway - Transfer portal

QB Luther Richesson - Transfer portal

Weather



40 degrees, Cloudy, 17 MPH wind, 13% chance of rain

The Pick

Cincinnati +2

Cincinnati comes in a much more complete team than Louisville. They underachieved by last year’s standards, not by this year’s, and with Satterfield joining their side, this will be a very interesting matchup, as he personally knows the opposing team. The Bearcats should be able to win this one.