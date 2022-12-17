BYU vs. SMU picks and best bets for New Mexico Bowl

The BYU Cougars and SMU Mustangs meet up in the New Mexico Bowl at University Stadium on Saturday in Albuquerque. The game kicks off at 2:15 p.m. ET, and will air on ESPN.

BYU (7-5) had a strong start to their season with an overtime win over Baylor, but a loss to Oregon and a four-loss skid that included two blowouts sent BYU tumbling out of the rankings. They came out of the skid with a big win over Boise State. BYU quarterback Jaren Hall is currently dealing with an ankle injury and is questionable for the bowl game.

SMU (7-5, 5-3 AAC) struggled to get off the ground in a tough out-of-conference schedule this season, but ended by winning four of their last five games. QB Tanner Mordecai and WR Rashee Rice emerged as a powerful duo on the field, connecting 96 times this season.

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: SMU -4

Total: 64

Moneyline: SMU -195, BYU +165

Opening line: SMU -1.5

Opening total: 73.5

Key players that have opted-out, injuries for New Mexico Bowl

BYU

OL Campbell Barrington - Transfer portal

SMU

Updates to come

Weather

38 degrees, 0% chance of rain, 4 MPH winds

The Pick

SMU -4

With Jaren Hall questionable and no real backup available for BYU, the Cougars offense is likley going to be limited to the run. While they have found success in that strategy this season, it may not be able to match up with SMU’s high-powered, high-scoring offense. We can expect this to be a shootout on the scoreboard, but SMU should pull this out and cover.