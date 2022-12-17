Washington State vs. Fresno State picks and best bets for LA Bowl

The Washington State Cougars and Fresno State Bulldogs meet up in the LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium on Saturday in Los Angeles. The game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET, and will air on ABC.

Washington State (7-5, 4-5 Pac-12) didn’t necessarily have a bad offense or a bad defense that led to any particular woes — in fact, they performed pretty much exactly how they were expected to, with losses to Oregon, Oregon State, Utah, and USC and wins over Arizona State, Cal, and Arizona. They’re a middle-of-the-road Pac-12 team whose defense had a few particularly impressive performances and whose sophomore quarterback should give fans some hope for the coming years.

Fresno State won the Mountain West conference with a victory over Boise State. Quarterback Jake Haener finished the season with a TD-to-INT ratio if 18-3. Despite a 1-4 start to the season, the Bulldogs pulled it together and grabbed eight wins in a row to finish off 2022.

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Fresno State -4

Total: 53

Moneyline: Fresno State -165, Washington State +140

Opening line: Washington State -2.5

Opening total: 54.5

Key players that have opted-out, injuries for LA Bowl Bowl

Washington State

WR De’Zhuan Striblin - Transfer portal

Fresno State

Updates to come

Weather

64 degrees, Cloudy, 0 MPH wind, 0% chance of rain

The Pick

Fresno State -4

The way that Fresno State was able to salvage a 1-4 start to come back and win their conference over a very good Boise State team is a good sign for what is to come. Washington State was not bad, but they had their ups and downs, and struggled against the more successful teams in their conference. While Fresno State isn’t a Power 5 member, I think they’ll be able to take this challenge head-on and come out with a big win.