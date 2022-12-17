 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Why does Jimmy Kimmel have a bowl game?

Kimmel is the first Oscars host to have a postseason college football game named after him. Here’s how that happened and what’s expected at SoFi Stadium on Saturday.

By Nick Simon
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 18 Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl - Oregon State v Utah State Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A cherished college football tradition will be renewed on Saturday as the Washington State Cougars and Fresno State Bulldogs will meet at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, for a bowl game...*sigh*....hosted by Jimmy Kimmel again?

That’s right, the second annual Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl will kick off on Saturday, December 17 at 3:30 p.m. ET with the late-night talk show host hosting the bowl game on his home network of ABC. Kimmel earned the naming rights agreement as part of a partnership with the investment bank Stifel in 2021, who is the primary sponsor for the game. The inaugural game featured Utah State toppling Oregon State in a 24-13 victory one year ago.

The antics leading up to the game by the host appears to be a bit more subdued compared to last year, but the bowl has still rolled the red carpet out for both teams and hooked them up with a bunch of sweet perks.

We’ll report back if anything zany happens this weekend.

