Oregon State vs. Florida picks and best bets for Las Vegas Bowl

The Oregon State Beavers and Florida Gators meet up in the Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday just west of the Las Vegas Strip. The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET, and will air on ABC.

Oregon State (9-3, 6-3 Pac-12) ended the season with the school’s best record since 2012, putting a finishing touch on an excellent fall with a comeback win over in-state rival Oregon to send the Ducks out of the Pac-12 Championship game. Two of the Beavers’ three losses were by three points to USC and Washington.

Florida (6-6, 3-5 SEC) started the season with a win over Utah that became more impressive by the week, but lost some inexplicable games alongside the expected losses in their tough schedule. The loss column sees Tennessee and LSU alongside Vanderbilt and Kentucky. Anthony Richardson, their star quarterback, will not be playing with the Gators in this bowl as he prepares for the draft.

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Oregon State -8

Total: 53

Moneyline: Oregon State -380, Florida +310

Opening line: Oregon State -5.5

Opening total: 55.5

Key players that have opted-out, injuries for Las Vegas Bowl

Oregon State

QB Chance Nolan - Transfer Portal

CB Ron Hardge - Transfer Portal

TE Luke Musgrave - NFL Draft

Florida

QB Anthony Richardson- NFL Draft

OL O’Cyrus Torrence - NFL Draft

DT Gervon Dexter - NFL Draft

OL Josh Braun - Transfer Portal

LB Diwun Black - Transfer Portal

DB Kamar Wilcoxso - Transfer Portal

RB Lorenzo Lingard - Transfer Portal

WR Trent Whittemore - Transfer Portal

TE Nick Elksnis - Transfer Portal

The Pick

Oregon State -8

Without Richardson, an already flailing Florida team will especially struggle against this tough Oregon State defense. The Beavers ended their season on a three-game win streak and are keeping most of their starters on the roster for the bowl game. This shouldn’t be too challenging for Oregon State to cover.