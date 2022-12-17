Boise State vs. North Texas picks and best bets for Frisco Bowl

The Boise State Broncos and North Texas Mean Green meet up in the Frisco Bowl at Toyota Stadium on Saturday in Frisco, Texas. The game kicks off at 9:15 p.m. ET, and will air on ESPN.

The Broncos made it to the Mountain West conference championship game with a perfect conference record, but fell to Fresno State in the big game. Their other losses this season were against Oregon State, UTEP, and BYU.

They’ll get the chance to face off against the North Texas Mean Green (7-6, 6-2 C-USA), the Conference-USA runner-up. The Mean Green won five of their last seven regular season games to make it to their conference championship and qualify for a bowl.

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Boise State -10.5

Total: 59.5

Moneyline: Boise State -380, North Texas +310

Opening line: Boise State -8.5

Opening total: 55.5

Key players that have opted-out, injuries for Frisco Bowl

Boise State

QB Hank Bachmeier - Transfer portal

TE Tyneil Hopper - Transfer portal

North Texas

Updates to come

Weather

39 degrees, Clear, 3 MPH wind, 0% chance of rain

The Pick

Boise State -10.5

North Texas had a great stretch at the end of the season, but they simply will not be able to match up against Boise State’s all-around dominance. Though the two are both conference runners-up, they are not on the same level of play, and this should be a breeze to cap off a solid season for the Broncos.