Picks, predictions for No. 14 Indiana vs. No. 8 Kansas on Saturday, December 17

Saturday’s college basketball slate will feature a Top 25 showdown between two bluebloods as the No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers hit the road to face the No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks at noon ET. The game will take place at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, KS, and will air on ESPN2.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Indiana vs. Kansas odds

Spread: Kansas -6

Over/Under: 142.5

Moneyline: Kansas -240, Indiana +200

Indiana (8-2, 1-1 Big Ten) is back in action for the first time in a week and were last thumped by Arizona in an 89-75 loss in Las Vegas. The Hoosiers fell into a deep hole midway through the first half and were never able to fully dig themselves out of it for the rest of the contest. Xavier Johnson made the biggest impact in the loss with 11 points and 11 assists.

Kansas (9-1) is cruising on a three-game win streak and blasted Border War rival Missouri in a 95-67 blowout last Saturday. The Jayhawks grabbed control of this matchup early and was lights out on offense, shooting 57.4% from the field throughout the entire afternoon. Jalen Wilson led the way with 24 points and 10 rebounds in the victory.

The Pick: Kansas -6

This is truly a matchup of two of the sport’s best as both teams rank in the Top 20 in KenPom. KU boasts the 10th ranked defense in adjusted efficiency and that combined with the homecourt advantage of Allen Fieldhouse should add up to a somewhat comfortable victory in Lawrence. Take the reigning champs to cover here.