Picks, predictions for No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 15 Gonzaga on Saturday, December 17

We have a big-time Top 25 showdown in the state of Alabama on Saturday as the No. 15 Gonzaga Bulldogs head south to face the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide at 1 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL, and will air on CBS.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Alabama vs. Gonzaga odds

Spread: Alabama -2

Over/Under: 159

Moneyline: Alabama -130, Gonzaga +110

Gonzaga (8-3) is rolling into this matchup on a three-game win streak and last torched Northern Illinois in an 88-67 victory on Monday. The Bulldogs held control of this contest throughout the evening and continued to pile on its lead in the second half. Drew Timme was once again the huge difference maker for the Zags, dropping 26 points and six rebounds in the win.

Alabama (9-1) is riding a four-game win streak into this showdown and edged Memphis in a hard-fought 91-88 victory on Tuesday. The Crimson Tide established some separation late in the second half before the Tigers exploded for a 10-4 run in the final 34 seconds of action to pull to within three. Time was fortunately on Bama’s side and it was able to escape with the win. Brandon Miller stepped up huge with 24 points, eight rebounds, and five assists in the contest.

The Pick: Under 159

Vegas is predicting this to be a high scoring matchup and that’s certainly a possibility with Gonzaga having the fifth ranked offense in adjusted efficiency. The Crimson Tide will make them work for every point, however, as they are holding opponents to just 41.5% shooting in effective field goal percentage. Their path to victory will most likely be locking in on defense and feeding off the partisan crowd in Birmingham to make things uncomfortable for the Bulldogs. Take the under in this one.