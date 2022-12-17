Picks, predictions for North Carolina vs. No. 23 Ohio State on Saturday, December 17

The 2022 CBS Sports Classic will feature an interesting non-conference showdown as the No. 23 Ohio State Buckeyes will battle the North Carolina Tar Heels at 3 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City and will air on CBS.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

UNC vs. Ohio State odds

Spread: UNC -2.5

Over/Under: 149

Moneyline: UNC -145, Ohio State +125

North Carolina (7-4, 1-1 ACC) has rebounded from its post-Thanksgiving swoon with two straight victories and last beat down The Citadel 100-67 on Tuesday. The Tar Heels buried the Bulldogs from downtown, draining 15 threes throughout the home contest. Armando Bacot stepped up with 14 points and 11 rebounds in the win.

Ohio State (7-2, 1-0 Big Ten) is back in action for the first time in nine days and were last seen toppling Rutgers at the buzzer in an exciting 67-66 victory on December 8. Trailing by two in the closing seconds, Tanner Holden stepped up as the hero for the Buckeyes, burying a three as time expired to give them the win in their Big Ten opener. Zed Key had a big outing for OSU with 22 points and 14 rebounds.

The Pick UNC -1.5

Don’t let the four-game losing streak fool you: The Heels are still one of the best teams in the country. Caleb Love and Armando Bacot are one of the best inside-outside threats in the country, and now that the “others” are starting to fit in well around them, this is a Tar Heels team that can play with anyone. UNC should continue to improve all season long.