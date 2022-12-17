Picks, predictions for Utah vs. BYU on Saturday, December 17

The Holy War hoops rivalry will be renewed on Saturday as the Utah Utes will make the short trek south to meet the BYU Cougars at 6 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Marriott Center in Provo, UT, and will air on CBS Sports Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Utah vs. BYU odds

Spread: Utah -2.5

Over/Under: 146

Moneyline: Utah -135, BYU +115

Utah (9-2, 2-0 Pac-12) has won five straight contests heading into this rivalry matchup and last seen smacking UTSA in a 91-70 home victory on Tuesday. Holding a five-point lead coming out of halftime, the Utes stepped on the gas and outscored the Roadrunners 28-11 in the first 10 minutes of the second half. Branden Carlson was huge for Utah in this one, providing 27 points, nine rebounds, and five blocks.

BYU (7-5) has won two games in the past week, edging Creighton in Las Vegas last Saturday before roasting DII Western Oregon in a 97-64 tuneup win on Thursday. Gideon George led the Cougars with 21 points and six rebounds in the win.

The Pick: Utah -2.5

The environment in Provo should be rowdy with this being a Saturday night rivalry showdown. However, there’s a chance that Utah’s defense stifles the Cougars and takes the crowd out of it. The Utes are holding opponents to just 39.2% shooting in effective field goal percentage, which is good for third in the nation. On top of that, BYU has been careless with the ball when it comes to turnovers and that could present extra possessions for the visitors. Take Utah to cover here.