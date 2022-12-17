Picks, predictions for No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 9 Arizona on Saturday, December 17

A busy day in college basketball will end with a Top 10 showdown in the desert as the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers head west to face the No. 9 Arizona Wildcats at 10:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the McKale Center in Tuscon, AZ, and will air on ESPN2.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Tennessee vs. Arizona odds

Spread: Arizona -3.5

Over/Under: 150.5

Moneyline: Arizona -170, Tennessee +145

Tennessee (9-1) is cruising right along through the holidays and last edged Maryland in a 56-53 victory in Brooklyn this past Sunday. The Volunteers outscored the Terrapins 17-5 in the first 10 minutes of action and that gave them enough of a cushion to withstand a second half surge by the Terps. They were able to hang on despite shooting an abysmal 28.8% from the field in the contest. Zakai Zeigler was the only Vol that crossed double digits with 12 points.

Arizona (9-1, 1-1 Pac-12) has rattled off three straight victories heading into tonight’s matchup and last dominated Texas A&M Corpus Christi in a 99-61 blowout on Tuesday. The Wildcats held control for the entirety of the matchup and locked down defensively, holding the Islanders to just 30.7% shooting for the evening. Azuolas Tubelis led the way with 20 points and 13 rebounds in the win.

The Pick: Arizona -3.5

This big-time night showdown will feature a best-on-best battle as Arizona boasts the nation’s top offense in adjusted efficiency while Tennessee boasts the top defense in the same category. The game may actually be decided on the other end of the floor with Tennessee’s inconsistent offense trying to keep pace with the Wildcats. I’ll predict that the Wildcats will feed off a rowdy Tuscon crowd and lock down the Vols enough to cover. Lay it with Arizona.