Best DFS lineup strategy for Colts-Vikings on Saturday

Week 15 of the NFL season will continue on Saturday, Dec. 17. In the first Saturday game of the season, the Indianapolis Colts will take on the Minnesota Vikings in a non-conference matchup. Kickoff from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota is set for 1 p.m. ET, and the game will air on NFL Network.

Injuries

The Colts have ruled out CB Kenny Moore (ankle) and WR Mike Strachan (concussion). Cornerback Brandon Facyson (illness) is doubtful for the game.

Minnesota has yet to rule out any players. Center Garrett Bradbury (back), CB Cameron Dantzler (illness), DE Danielle Hunter (neck), DE Patrick Jones (illness) and DT Harrison Phillips (back) are all listed as questionable.

Captain’s Picks

Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings — $17,100

Jefferson is an interesting choice for a DFS Captian’s Chair. On the one hand, he faces a defense that is allowing the fewest DFS points per game to opposing wide receivers. On the other, he is Justin Jefferson and is leading the entire NFL in receiving yards this year. Jefferson is coming off a casual 11-reception, 223-yard performance in Week 14 so re-insert him in his rightful place as Captain of your lineup.

Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings — $15,300

If you prefer a player with a good matchup in your Captain’s Chair, you can stay with the Vikings and look to their running back. Cook has a great chance for a big game, as the Colts' defense is giving up the seventh-most DFS points per game to opposing running backs. He has a touchdown in back-to-back games and gets enough carries in the offense to make him worth a start.

Value Plays

Alec Pierce, WR, Indianapolis Colts — $5,600

The Colts have lacked positive performances from players most of the season. Star running back Jonathan Taylor has looked mediocre, and you can’t blame Indy for likely already looking to next season. While the passing game has struggled to get going, veteran quarterback, Matt Ryan has developed a rapport with rookie wide receiver Alec Pierce. He is coming off a game with four receptions, 86 yards and a touchdown. Minnesota is giving up the third-most DFS points per game to opposing wide receivers, so fire up Pierce on Saturday.

Vikings D/ST — $4,600

Even if Pierce has a lineup-worthy game, that doesn’t mean the Colts are going to roll over Minnesota. The Colts' offense has been slacking this year, and they are giving up the most DFS points per game to opposing D/ST units. Even though Minnesota doesn’t typically strike fear into the heart of offenses, they have a good enough matchup to be a value play on Saturday.