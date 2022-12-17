Best DFS lineup strategy for Ravens-Browns on Saturday

Week 15 continues on Saturday, Dec. 17. There will be a three-game slate on Saturday, and the middle will feature the Baltimore Ravens taking on the Cleveland Browns in an AFC North battle. Kickoff from FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio is set for 4:30 p.m. ET, with the game airing on NFL Network.

Injuries

The only Ravens player that has already been ruled out is quarterback Lamar Jackson. Tackle Morgan Moses (knee), P Jordan Stout (right knee) and G Kevin Zeitler (knee) are questionable.

Cleveland has a relatively healthy injury report heading into Saturday. They haven’t ruled out any players, and only WR David Bell is questionable with a thumb and toe injury.

Captain’s Picks

Amari Cooper, WR, Cleveland Browns ($14,100)

Cooper has been one of the bright spots for the Browns' offense this season. With the change under center, Cooper has still been able to have solid outings and tends to lead the team in targets when he is healthy. Cooper had a tough matchup last week and was only able to come down with two of his seven targets. This week he faces the Baltimore defense giving up the seventh-most DFS points per game to wide receivers.

J.K. Dobbins, RB, Baltimore Ravens ($13,800)

Dobbins wasted little time getting back to work after being activated from IR. He had 15 carries for 120 yards and a touchdown in Week 14. The Browns’ defense is giving up the third-most DFS points per game to opposing running backs, so Dobbins should be a great candidate for your Captain’s Chair.

Value Plays

Demarcus Robinson, WR, Baltimore Ravens ($5,600)

The Ravens' offense will be missing quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has already been ruled out. With Tyler Huntley under center, the game plan becomes less run-focused and gives more opportunities for the pass-catchers. Robinson saw six targets in his last game and brought in five of them for 52 yards. Cleveland is giving up middle-of-the-road numbers to opposing wideouts, but Robinson should see a high target share.

Justin Tucker, K, Baltimore Ravens ($3,600)

While I have faith in Huntley, the offense does take a step back with him under center. Baltimore should be able to move the ball down the field, but they could run into a bend, don’t break defense in Cleveland. This should lead to more opportunities for the best kicker in the game to go to work.