Best DFS lineup strategy for Dolphins-Bills on Saturday

Week 15 will continue with a three-game slate on Saturday, Dec. 17. The final game of the day will see the Miami Dolphins taking on the Buffalo Bills. Kickoff from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and will air on NFL Network.

Injuries

Miami has ruled out S Elijah Campbell (concussion) and S Eric Rowe (hamstring). Wide receiver River Cracraft (calf) is listed as doubtful, while T Terron Armstead (toe, pec/knee), QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee) and RB Jeffery Wilson (hip) are questionable.

The Bills are relatively healthy for this game. Center Ryan Bates (ankle) and DE Jordan Phillips (shoulder) have been ruled out, but Buffalo doesn’t have any players listed as questionable or doubtful.

Captain’s Picks

Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills ($17,400)

Allen has an interesting matchup this weekend. The Dolphins present a good matchup for him, but the weather does not. There is a warning for lake effect snow, so it could be a game that the Bills keep on the ground. If Allen is able to air the ball out, he will face a defense giving up the third-most DFS points to opposing quarterbacks.

Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins ($16,800)

Hill has the speed advantage over nearly every corner that tries to lock him down. Again, this is dependent on the weather cooperating, but assuming it does, Hill should retain his high target share and value. While Hill and teammate Jaylen Waddle are leading in the passing attack, Hill has a definite leg up on Waddle.

Value Plays

Dawson Knox, TE, Buffalo Bills ($5,400)

Knox has taken a back seat in the offensive attack. Through 12 games played, he has 37 receptions on 50 targets for 368 yards and three touchdowns. While often overlooked, Knox has a good matchup this week as Miami is allowing the third-most DFS points to opposing tight ends.

James Cook, RB, Buffalo Bills (4,800)

Cook is going to be my safety net if the snow ends up getting bad, Cook should see an uptick in work on the ground. He has played in all 13 games this year and has 64 carries for 329 yards and a touchdown. Even if the snow doesn’t end up being a factor, we have seen Cook see an increased workload over the last few weeks, so could still be a value play.