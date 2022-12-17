Jeff Wilson Jr. injury: What status means for Week 15 fantasy football

Update: Wilson Jr. is inactive for Saturday’s game against the Bills.

The Miami Dolphins have an important divisional game on Saturday night. They will head north to take on the Buffalo Bills and the elements. There is a foot of snow projected to fall on Saturday in Buffalo, which will certainly put a test on the Dolphins, who are used to much warmer weather. While they adjust to the colder environment, Miami hopes they can have their starting running back, Jeff Wilson Jr, active for the game. He has been dealing with a hip injury and was added to the injury report on Thursday as a limited participant.

Fantasy football implications

Wilson Jr. has only played in five games for Miami, but he has made an impact. He has 44 carries for 238 yards and two touchdowns on the ground and has added six receptions on 13 targets for 58 yards and another score. Raheem Mostert has been unable to take over the starting running back role leaving the door open for Wilson. He has a tough matchup against the Bills, but his involvement in both the running and receiving aspects of the Miami offense gives him upside. He can be started in Week 15 fantasy football lineups.