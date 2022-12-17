How to watch Croatia vs. Morocco in 2022 World Cup third place match

Croatia will face Morocco in the third place match of the 2022 World Cup. The match is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET on Saturday, December 17 and will air on Fox and Telemundo.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Croatia are favored with -140 odds to prevail and finish in third place. Morocco check in as a small underdog with +115 odds in that regard.

Croatia vs. Morocco

Date: Saturday, December 17

Start time: 10 a.m. ET

TV channel: Fox, Telemundo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.