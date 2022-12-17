Croatia vs. Morocco picks, predictions in 2022 World Cup third place match

Croatia and Morocco will square off in the third place match of the 2022 World Cup. Start time is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET on Saturday, December 17 while airing on Fox and Telemundo. You can get the full streaming details and links in the section below.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Croatia v. Morocco

Date: Saturday, Dec. 17

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox, Telemundo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Croatia: +135

Draw: +250

Morocco: +210

Moneyline pick: Draw +250

Betting on the draw at +250 odds is the best value in this match. These sides met in the group stage three weeks ago, which ended in a 0-0 draw. Granted, that was the first match for both nations in the 2022 World Cup and plenty has changed since then. Still, Croatia seemingly have a magnetic pull to draws, as four of their six World Cup matches have finished that way. This is a pure value play.