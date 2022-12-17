Who is the referee for Croatia-Morocco in 2022 World Cup third place match?

Croatia and Morocco will face off in the 2022 World Cup third place match. Start time is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET on Saturday, December 17. The match will air on Fox and Telemundo.

The match will be officiated by a crew from Qatar, led by Abdulrahman Al Jassim as the head referee. Taleb Al Marri and Saoud Al-Maqaleh will serve as assistant referees. This is Al Jassim’s third match of the 2022 World Cup. He handed out six yellow cards in the group stage match between the United States and Wales. Al Jassim also served as the fourth official for Portugal’s 2-0 victory over Uruguay on Nov. 28.

Croatia landed in this third place match after losing 3-0 against Argentina in the semifinals. The “Blazers” are looking for their second top-three finish in a row, as they were runners-up in the 2018 World Cup.

Morocco have been the underdog story of the tournament, but they came up one match short of the World Cup final after losing 2-0 to France. Instead, the Atlas Lions will look to claim third place in what should be an entertaining match on Saturday.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Croatia are a slight favorite to prevail and finish in third place. DraftKings has the Blazers at -140 odds to make that happen through any format (regulation, extra time, penalty kicks). Morocco are in familiar territory as +115 underdogs to come out on top.

Here’s a look at the full officiating crew ahead of Saturday’s action (h/t Law 5 - The Referee):