When Croatia and Morocco last faced off, World Cup history

Morocco and Croatia will square off in the third place match of the 2022 World Cup. The match is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET on Saturday, December 17. It will be airing on Fox and Telemundo.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Croatia are favored to finish third at -140. Morocco check in as +115 underdogs.

Ahead of this match, let’s look at the history of Croatia vs. Morocco.

Croatia vs. Morocco history

Who leads series: Croatia 1-0-1

Last match: Draw 0-0 on Nov. 23, 2002 (World Cup Group Stage)

Croatia and Morocco have faced each other only twice. One of those matches came less than a month ago, as these sides met in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup. That was the first match of this World Cup for both teams, and it ended in a 0-0 draw. Morocco went on to win the group while Croatia qualified for the round of 16 as runners-up.

The other meeting between these nations came in the 1996 Hassan II Trophy semifinal. Croatia ended up winning on penalty kicks after a 2-2 draw in regulation and extra time.