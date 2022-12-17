How much will the winner of the 2022 World Cup third place match receive?

Croatia will face Morocco in the third place match of the 2022 World Cup. These sides met earlier in the group stage of the tournament, and that match ended in a 0-0 draw. This time around, somebody has to walk away as a winner, even if it takes extra time or penalty kicks.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Croatia are slightly favored with -140 odds to prevail and claim third place. Morocco check in as small +115 underdogs, which is a role they have embraced this entire tournament.

How much prize money will third place team receive?

The nation that claims third place in the 2022 World Cup will receive $27 million. That’s marginally more than fourth place, which is set to earn $25 million. While that difference might not seem like a lot to play for, both these countries can use this money well to develop their respective soccer programs for the future.

World Cup history for Croatia and Morocco

This tournament marks the third time Croatia has advanced out of the group stage. In 1998, they finished in third place, and in 2018, they finished as runners-up. This is the second time Morocco has advanced out of the group stage. In 1986, they were eliminated in the Round of 16. This third-place match is the furthest an African nation has ever advanced in the World Cup.