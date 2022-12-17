Impact on college basketball AP Top 25 for Saturday, Dec. 17 games

We’ve got a loaded Saturday of college basketball with the college football regular season over. Sure, bowl games will be going on but there aren’t really any of note. We do have a handful of very good college basketball matchups, including No. 9 Kansas vs. No. 14 Indiana and No. 5 Houston vs. No. 2 Virginia.

Also on the schedule is No. 3 UConn in their first bit of Big East action, plus No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 15 Gonzaga. The other matchup to look out for is UNC, which started the season at No. 1 but has fallen out of the rankings after losing four straight games over the Thanksgiving tournament cycle. UNC will look to get a big win over No. 23 Ohio State heading into ACC play.

With some ranked teams expected to lose on Saturday, we’re going to be tracking the action and how it may impact the AP Top 25 heading into next week.