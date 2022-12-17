Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Saturday, December 17

We’ve got seven games on Saturday’s NBA slate, which means there’s a decent selection when it comes to player props. Here’s a few we like for the day’s games, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ja Morant over 8.5 assists vs. Thunder (-130)

There’s some danger here with a potential blowout, but Morant has been on fire as a creator lately. He’s dropped double-digit assists in four straight games, which makes him a good candidate to go over on this number Saturday night.

Damian Lillard under 28.5 points vs. Rockets (-125)

Lillard has actually gone over this line in four of his last five but coming off a game Friday might put a dent into his minutes. The Trail Blazers shouldn’t have much trouble with the Rockets, which might further cap Lillard’s workload. This is too high a number to feel confident on the over, even with a player of Lillard’s stature.

Mikal Bridges over 2.5 3-pointers vs. Pelicans (+120)

Not only is Bridges shooting well from deep (40.9%), but he’s also hit the over on this mark in every game against the Pelicans this season. With Deandre Ayton out, Bridges will be tasked with being more of a scorer for Phoenix to complement Devin Booker. Look for the forward to take more shots and keep his excellent efficiency from deep going.