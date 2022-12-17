 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Saturday, December 17

We go over the lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and pick out our favorite player prop bets you should consider for Saturday’s slate.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Milwaukee Bucks v Memphis Grizzlies
Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies smiles and looks on during the game against the Milwaukee Bucks on December 15, 2022 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee.
Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

We’ve got seven games on Saturday’s NBA slate, which means there’s a decent selection when it comes to player props. Here’s a few we like for the day’s games, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ja Morant over 8.5 assists vs. Thunder (-130)

There’s some danger here with a potential blowout, but Morant has been on fire as a creator lately. He’s dropped double-digit assists in four straight games, which makes him a good candidate to go over on this number Saturday night.

Damian Lillard under 28.5 points vs. Rockets (-125)

Lillard has actually gone over this line in four of his last five but coming off a game Friday might put a dent into his minutes. The Trail Blazers shouldn’t have much trouble with the Rockets, which might further cap Lillard’s workload. This is too high a number to feel confident on the over, even with a player of Lillard’s stature.

Mikal Bridges over 2.5 3-pointers vs. Pelicans (+120)

Not only is Bridges shooting well from deep (40.9%), but he’s also hit the over on this mark in every game against the Pelicans this season. With Deandre Ayton out, Bridges will be tasked with being more of a scorer for Phoenix to complement Devin Booker. Look for the forward to take more shots and keep his excellent efficiency from deep going.

