NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Saturday, December 17

There are five games as part of Saturday’s main NBA slate, which makes finding good DFS value plays a bit tricky. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Jock Landale, Phoenix Suns, $3,900

Landale logged 35.5 DKFP in his last game in 27 minutes. He’s set to once again feature in the rotation with Deandre Ayton out and even if he doesn’t start, he’ll get significant playing time. The Suns have a tough matchup on the interior with the Pelicans, but Landale is hard to pass up at this price point.

Grayson Allen, Milwaukee Bucks, $4,300

Allen had a dud in his last outing, but he’s typically a consistent value play in DFS formats. He’s potentially in line to get the start with Khris Middleton out tonight, which only bolsters his value. Allen does a little bit of everything, so he can contribute a solid fantasy floor despite not being a featured option in Milwaukee’s offense.

Santi Aldama, Memphis Grizzlies, $4,600

The Grizzlies power forward has quietly developed into a solid rotation player. Aldama has scored 20+ DKFP in seven straight games, even hitting 30.3 and 40.0 DKFP over that span. He gets a favorable matchup against the Thunder and could get additional minutes if this game becomes a blowout.