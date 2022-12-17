Pick against the spread, over/under for Mavericks vs. Cavaliers on Saturday

Update: The Mavericks have ruled Luka Doncic and Spencer Dinwiddie out, while Dwight Powell is also out. The line has now jumped to Cleveland -8, and we’re still taking the Cavaliers in this one. The total now sits at 214, and we still like the under here.

The Dallas Mavericks and Cleveland Cavaliers meet each other Saturday with both teams coming off wins Friday. This is the second meeting between the two sides this season, with the Cavaliers winning the first contest 105-90. We’ll see if either side rests some players on the second night of a back-to-back set.

Cleveland is a 4-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total sits at 216.

Mavericks vs. Cavaliers, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Cavaliers -4

Cleveland won the first meeting and is the deeper team, so the back-to-back set isn’t as much of a burden. The Mavericks might limit Luka Doncic’s minutes but even if they don’t, Dallas doesn’t have the supporting cast to take down this efficient Cleveland team. Take the Cavaliers to win and cover Saturday.

Over/Under: Under 216

The Cavaliers are one of the best defensive teams in the league, and the Mavericks aren’t far behind. The first meeting between these teams went well under this line and coming off a game Friday, there will be some tired legs. Take the under here.