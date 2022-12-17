Pick against the spread, over/under for Pelicans vs. Suns on Saturday

The New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns will meet for the fourth time this season Saturday, with the Pelicans leading the series 2-1. This rematch from the first round of the 2022 playoffs has been entertaining and this could be a low-key rivalry brewing in the Western conference. Brandon Ingram remains out for the Pelicans, while Deandre Ayton is sidelined for the Suns.

The Suns are 3.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 228.

Pelicans vs. Suns, 9 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Pelicans +3.5

Despite dropping their last two games to the Jazz, the Pelicans have some recent success over the Suns. Devin Booker coming back in the mix helps Phoenix but losing Ayton is a tough blow against this specific team. Zion Williamson and Jonas Valanciunas are a force on the interior, which gives New Orleans a slight edge. Unless Booker takes over offensively, this should be a tight contest.

Over/Under: Over 228

All three games this season have gone over this line, which is a bit low for this matchup. Even with Ingram and Ayton out, the Pelicans and Suns should smash this number. Take the over here.