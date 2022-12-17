Who is announcing Croatia-Morocco in the third place match at the 2022 World Cup

Croatia and Morocco will face off in the third place match of the 2022 World Cup. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Croatia are favored to prevail in this match and take home third place. DraftKings lists Croatia with -140 odds to win in any format (regular time, extra time, penalty kicks). Morocco are listed as small underdogs with +115 odds in that regard.

The match kicks off at 10 a.m. ET and airs on Fox and Telemundo. The Fox broadcast will feature Derek Rae and Aly Wagner calling the game from the announcer booth. Dr. Joe Machnik will serve as the rules analyst. The Telemundo broadcast, which will also air on Peacock will feature Copan Alvarez, Sammy Sadovnik, and Eduardo Biscayart..

Both of these sides are disappointed to come one win away from the 2022 World Cup final, but both exceeded expectations overall. That’s especially true for Morocco, who knocked out top contenders such as Portugal and Spain before falling 2-0 to France in the semifinal.

Croatia are no strangers to winning close matches, prevailing on penalty kicks against Japan in the round of 16 as well as Brazil in the quarterfinals. However, Argentina were able to solve Croatia in the semifinals with a 3-0 win, which ultimately put the Croatians in this third place match.