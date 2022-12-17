Will Deion Sanders coach in the Celebration Bowl?

The 2022 Celebration Bowl will kick off at noon ET on Saturday as SWAC Champion Jackson State will meet MEAC Champion NC Central at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. This year’s JSU team has commanded a huge spotlight for itself this fall and that’s in large part due to outgoing head coach Deion Sanders, who accepted the Colorado job vacancy a few weeks ago.

While he has already given glimpses of his grand plans in Boulder, CO, Sanders has returned to the Jackson State program for the week and will be coaching the Tigers one final time in the Celebration Bowl this afternoon. During his press conference on Thursday, he emphasized his desire to finish the job he started by coaching the Tigers in the bowl game and showed gratitude towards both Jackson State athletic director Ashley Robinson and Colorado AD Rick George for allowing him to return for the game in Atlanta.

Coach Prime’s arrival to Boulder, CO, generated tons of buzz and media attention as the NFL Hall of Famer will now apply his coaching craft to a Power Five program. Before he fully dives into that next chapter, he will try to stamp JSU’s first perfect season in the modern era.