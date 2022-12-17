Picks, predictions for No. 3 UConn vs. Butler on Saturday, December 17

Conference play is officially underway in the Big East and tonight’s slate will feature the No. 3 UConn Huskies hitting the road to meet the Butler Bulldogs at 7 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis and will air on FS1.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

UConn vs. Butler odds

Spread: UConn -7.5

Over/Under: 140

Moneyline: UConn -345, Butler +285

UConn (11-0) was flawless through its non-conference schedule and ended it with a 114-61 pummeling of LIU one week ago. The Huskies had zero issues putting down the Sharks in that matchup, putting up 62 points in the first half alone. Donovan Clingan made the most of his 15 minutes off the bench, going a perfect 10-10 from the field to finish with 21 points and 11 rebounds in the win.

Butler (8-3) is cruising on a four-game win streak heading into conference action and was the latest team to embarrass Cal with an 82-58 victory last Saturday. The Bulldogs shot 55.2% from the field throughout the contest and were never in danger against the Golden Bears. Eric Hunter bossed up with 13 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists in the win.

The Pick: UConn -7.5

UConn is the top ranked team in KenPom heading into this game and there’s a case for it to be the No. 1 team in the AP poll come Monday. The Huskies have shredded opponents left and right with all 11 of their victories coming by double digits. I expect Butler to put up a fight at home, but I have to go with the visitors to cover here.