Picks, predictions for Nebraska vs. Kansas State on Saturday, December 17

Saturday’s college basketball slate will feature two former conference rivals duking it out in the Wildcat Classic as the Nebraska Cornhuskers take on the Kansas State Wildcats at 7 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO, and will be streamed on ESPN+.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Nebraska vs. Kansas State odds

Spread: Kansas State -4.5

Over/Under: 135

Moneyline: Kansas State -190, Nebraska +160

Nebraska (6-5, 0-2 Big Ten) nearly pulled off a huge upset last Saturday, falling to Purdue in a 65-62 overtime loss. Trailing by three late, Keisei Tominaga buried a clutch three-pointer with eight seconds left to tie the game and send it into overtime. The Boilermakers once again held a three-point lead at the end OT and this time around, the Cornhuskers weren’t able to recreate the magic as Sam Griesel’s potential game-tying three missed the mark. Tominaga led with 19 points in the loss.

Kansas State (9-1) is rolling on a three-game win streak heading into this contest and completely buried Incarnate Word in a 98-50 blowout last Sunday. The Wildcats cruised throughout the afternoon and were never in any danger. Keyontae Johnson had 18 points and five assists in the win.

The Pick: Kansas State -4.5

Kansas State is the easy choice to cover here. The Wildcats have been effective at turning teams over on defense and should be able to do so against an inconsistent Nebraska offense. Four of the Cornhuskers’ five losses have come by double digits and we can expect another one in Kansas City. Lay it with the Wildcats.