Picks, predictions for San Francisco vs. UNLV on Saturday, December 17

We have an interesting showdown between a pair of west coast mid-majors on Saturday as the San Francisco Dons will hit the road to battle the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels at 5 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas and will be streamed on the Mountain West Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

UNLV vs. San Francisco odds

Spread: UNLV -6.5

Over/Under: 145

Moneyline: UNLV -265, San Francisco +225

San Francisco (8-3) will try its luck in Las Vegas for a second time this week, last falling to New Mexico in a 67-64 loss in the Jack Jones Hoopfest. This was a tight contest that came down to the wire and it was a pair of jumpers by Jamal Mashburn Jr. that put the Lobos ahead late. The Dons had a few opportunities to tie the game in the closing moments and none of the shots hit their mark. Khalil Shabazz led with 18 points, nine rebounds, and five assists.

UNLV (10-0) is still unbeaten on the season and last edged Washington State in a 74-70 victory during the Las Vegas Clash last Saturday. This was a tight contest coming out of the locker rooms before the Runnin’ Rebels were able to jump out to a 12-point lead in the second half. That gave them enough cushion to withstand a late surge by the Cougars, draining their free throws in the final minute to put the game out of reach. Keshon Gilbert stepped up with 25 points in the win.

The Pick: UNLV -6.5

San Francisco has been a bit shaky since Thanksgiving as it has lost three of its last five contests. The Dons have not taken care of the ball that well and that plays into the favor of UNLV, who has the second-best defensive turnover percentage in the nation. Take the Runnin’ Rebels to cover at home.