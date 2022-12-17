Picks, predictions for Providence vs. Seton Hall on Saturday, December 17

Big East play is officially underway and the action will get started on Saturday with the Providence Friars hitting the road to take on the Seton Hall Pirates at 12:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, and will air on Fox.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Spread: Seton Hall -3

Over/Under: 136.5

Moneyline: Seton Hall -150, Providence +130

Providence (8-3) ended its non-conference slate on a three-game win streak and last blasted Albany in a 93-55 blowout one week ago. The Friars had no problems in this matchup and held the Great Danes to just 28.4% shooting from the field. Ed Croswell led the team with 18 points and seven rebounds in the win.

Seton Hall (7-4) is also cruising on a three-game win streak and last toppled Drexel in a 66-49 victory on Wednesday. The Pirates were dominant on the defensive end, holding the Dragons to just 16 points total in the first half and 26.9% shooting for the entire game. Kadary Richmond came off the bench to provide eight points and nine rebounds.

The Pick: Under 136.5

Providence has put up at least 88 points in its last three outings and will want to make this game a shootout. Seton Hall will try to do the exact opposite as it has limited opponents to under 60 points in its last three outings. Something has to give here and I’ll lean towards the home team being able to dictate the terms of how this matchup will go. Take the under.