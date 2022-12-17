Paul George, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bradley Beal headline NBA injury report for Saturday, December 17

We’ve got seven games on Saturday’s NBA slate, with action tipping off in the late afternoon. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: December 17
Washington Wizards vs. Los Angeles Clippers
Bradley Beal (hamstring) - OUT
Kristaps Porzingis (back) - available
Update - Beal is out, but he might be able to play in Sunday’s game.
Porzingis is officially in. Beal practiced Friday, so it seems like he could be back for this game. Corey Kispert will be most affected from a fantasy/DFS standpoint if Beal does return.
Paul George (knee) - OUT
Reggie Jackson (Achilles) - OUT
Luke Kennard (calf) - available
Kawhi Leonard (injury management) - available
Update - George and Jackson are both out. Nicolas Batum and Marcus Morris are starting for the Clippers in this game.
If Jackson doesn’t play, John Wall will be the primary creator for LA. If George sits, Leonard will gain a ton of value as the primary scorer.
Miami Heat vs. San Antonio Spurs
Jimmy Butler (injury management) - available
Tyler Herro (ankle) - available
Bam Adebayo (ankle) - available
Kyle Lowry (knee) - OUT
Victor Oladipo (injury management) - available
Update - Butler is in for the Heat.
Update - Lowry is out, but Adebayo, Herro and Oladipo are in. Max Strus is also in.
The Heat have actually listed every player on this report but we’re focusing on the key guys here. Butler, Herro and Oladipo are all solid plays. We’ll see who’s available before providing more fantasy/DFS outlooks.
Jakob Poeltl (knee) - available
Update - Poeltl is in for the Spurs.
Poeltl will make his return to the court and should be a solid filler play as an interior scorer and rebounder.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
Luka Doncic (quad) - OUT
Spencer Dinwiddie (knee) - OUT
Dwight Powell (thigh) - OUT
Doncic has been ruled out of this game due to a quad injury, but this is likely more about load management. Dallas played a game Friday, so the Mavericks won’t overwork their star. Dinwiddie and Powell are also out.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Houston Rockets
Jerami Grant (back) - OUT
Josh Hart (ankle) - available
Update - Grant has been ruled out, elevating Jusuf Nurkic as a rebounder and Damian Lillard as a scorer in fantasy lineups.
We’ll see how the Blazers play this on the second night of a back-to-back set.
Alperen Sengun (ankle) - available
Tari Eason (ankle) - available
Update - Both Sengun and Eason are in for Houston.
Both big men should be in for Houston, although Eason might be the smarter DFS play depending on price point.
Utah Jazz vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Jrue Holiday (illness) - available
Khris Middleton (knee) - OUT
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) - OUT
Update - As expected, Antetokounmpo has been ruled out. This typically is the case when he randomly pops up on the report. Portis, Lopez and Holiday all gain some value with the Greek Freak out. We’ll say Holiday will eventually get ruled in.
Middleton is out with a knee injury, while Holiday should come back in. The big question is Antetokounmpo, who will impact everyone on the floor. If he sits, Bobby Portis and Brook Lopez will benefit in fantasy and DFS formats.
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (back) - OUT
Josh Giddey (illness) - OUT
Update - Both guards are out, boosting Mann as a DFS value add.
If both SGA and Giddey are out, Tre Mann could be in a for big day in fantasy/DFS formats.
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns
Deandre Ayton (ankle) - OUT
Cam Payne (foot) - OUT
Ayton is out, so Bismack Biyombo might start. Torrey Craig should also get some run. With Payne out, Chris Paul becomes the main point guard in this rotation.