Paul George, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bradley Beal headline NBA injury report for Saturday, December 17

We’ve got seven games on Saturday’s NBA slate, with action tipping off in the late afternoon. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: December 17

Bradley Beal (hamstring) - OUT

Kristaps Porzingis (back) - available

Update - Beal is out, but he might be able to play in Sunday’s game.

Porzingis is officially in. Beal practiced Friday, so it seems like he could be back for this game. Corey Kispert will be most affected from a fantasy/DFS standpoint if Beal does return.

Paul George (knee) - OUT

Reggie Jackson (Achilles) - OUT

Luke Kennard (calf) - available

Kawhi Leonard (injury management) - available

Update - George and Jackson are both out. Nicolas Batum and Marcus Morris are starting for the Clippers in this game.

If Jackson doesn’t play, John Wall will be the primary creator for LA. If George sits, Leonard will gain a ton of value as the primary scorer.

Jimmy Butler (injury management) - available

Tyler Herro (ankle) - available

Bam Adebayo (ankle) - available

Kyle Lowry (knee) - OUT

Victor Oladipo (injury management) - available

Update - Butler is in for the Heat.

Update - Lowry is out, but Adebayo, Herro and Oladipo are in. Max Strus is also in.

The Heat have actually listed every player on this report but we’re focusing on the key guys here. Butler, Herro and Oladipo are all solid plays. We’ll see who’s available before providing more fantasy/DFS outlooks.

Jakob Poeltl (knee) - available

Update - Poeltl is in for the Spurs.

Poeltl will make his return to the court and should be a solid filler play as an interior scorer and rebounder.

Luka Doncic (quad) - OUT

Spencer Dinwiddie (knee) - OUT

Dwight Powell (thigh) - OUT

Doncic has been ruled out of this game due to a quad injury, but this is likely more about load management. Dallas played a game Friday, so the Mavericks won’t overwork their star. Dinwiddie and Powell are also out.

Jerami Grant (back) - OUT

Josh Hart (ankle) - available

Update - Grant has been ruled out, elevating Jusuf Nurkic as a rebounder and Damian Lillard as a scorer in fantasy lineups.

We’ll see how the Blazers play this on the second night of a back-to-back set.

Alperen Sengun (ankle) - available

Tari Eason (ankle) - available

Update - Both Sengun and Eason are in for Houston.

Both big men should be in for Houston, although Eason might be the smarter DFS play depending on price point.

Jrue Holiday (illness) - available

Khris Middleton (knee) - OUT

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) - OUT

Update - As expected, Antetokounmpo has been ruled out. This typically is the case when he randomly pops up on the report. Portis, Lopez and Holiday all gain some value with the Greek Freak out. We’ll say Holiday will eventually get ruled in.

Middleton is out with a knee injury, while Holiday should come back in. The big question is Antetokounmpo, who will impact everyone on the floor. If he sits, Bobby Portis and Brook Lopez will benefit in fantasy and DFS formats.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (back) - OUT

Josh Giddey (illness) - OUT

Update - Both guards are out, boosting Mann as a DFS value add.

If both SGA and Giddey are out, Tre Mann could be in a for big day in fantasy/DFS formats.

Deandre Ayton (ankle) - OUT

Cam Payne (foot) - OUT

Ayton is out, so Bismack Biyombo might start. Torrey Craig should also get some run. With Payne out, Chris Paul becomes the main point guard in this rotation.