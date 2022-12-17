Pick on the spread for Indiana-Kansas on December 17

College basketball super powers collide as Indiana goes to Phogg Allen Fieldhouse on Sunday looking to avenge two losses they suffered without one of their main guards against the Kansas Jayhawks.

Indiana Hoosiers vs. Kansas Jayhawks (-6, 143)

Indiana has played each of their last three games without freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino, two of which were losses, and turned the ball over 13 times per game in this stretch as opposed to 10.9 per game when he plays.

It is not confirmed that Hood-Schifino will play, though coach Mike Woodson informed the media throughout the week that he was partaking in practice in a rather full capacity, and even if he doesn’t play, the team should match up well with Kansas.

The Jayhawks offense has less depth this season than in the past with just three players averaging more than 8.2 points per game and is 280th in the country in free throw shooting percentage at 66.9%.

Indiana enters the game ranked 26th in the country in points scored on a per possession basis, while also ranking third in the country in field goal shooting percentage.

Even if Hood-Schifino cannot play, Indiana still has seven other players averaging at least 6.7 points per game with Wings Miller Kopp and Tamar abates combing to shoot 45.7% from three point range with a combined 18.7 points per game.

The depth of Indiana coupled with a stable of forwards that ranks 18th in the country in percentage of opponents shots that result in a block will give Indiana an opportunity at a big road upset.

The Play: Indiana +6

