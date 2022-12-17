When was the last time Bills clinched an NFL playoff berth

The Buffalo Bills have clinched an NFL playoff berth with a 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday. The snowy win improved them to 11-3 and they are now three games up on Miami atop the AFC East. Josh Allen had another monster performance, throwing four touchdown passes and adding 80 rushing yards to boost his MVP case.

This will mark the fourth season in a row that the Bills have made it to the playoffs. In 2021, they clinched their playoff berth with a Week 17 win over the Atlanta Falcons. In January, they demolished the Patriots 47-17 in the wild card round, but fell in overtime to the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round.

They made it to the conference championship in the 2020 postseason. The Bills have now qualified for the playoffs for the fifth time in six seasons, marking a new era after 17 years without a postseason berth between 2000 and 2016. From the late 1980s through the 1990s, the Bills regularly made it to the playoffs, making 10 appearances between 1988 and 1999.

It was during this stretch that they reached four consecutive Super Bowls and lost each one. The Bills are still on the hunt for the franchise’s first championship. They’re led this year by quarterback Josh Allen, who is in the process of etching his name as one of the generation’s best QBs, and his favorite target, WR Stefon Diggs.

One of their three losses this season was against the Miami Dolphins early in the season in a game that saw several players leave with issues and injuries caused by extreme heat. They have also fallen to the Jets and the Vikings.