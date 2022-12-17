Tua Tagovailoa and Josh Allen face off Saturday in MVP battle

The Miami Dolphins take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 15, with kickoff scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 17. Two of the NFL’s top contenders for the MVP award will go head-to-head in this matchup: Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Allen and Tagovailoa are in the fourth and fifth spots on the odds board for NFL MVP at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Allen’s odds at +2500 and Tagovailoa’s at +4000. They sit behind Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes, and Joe Burrow. Today’s game will certainly be a test for both of them, and may even knock one of the two out of contention for the coveted award. This is the second time that the two teams will meet this season. The Dolphins won the last matchup in Week 3, 21-19.

Josh Allen

The Bills QB suffered an elbow injury earlier this season, and while he’s still been helping his team win games, he hasn’t seemed like he’s playing at full strength in recent weeks. However, that could be due to any number of factors, including the lack of consistency from receivers not named Diggs. The 10-3 Bills haven’t lost since November 13. Since that loss, Allen has scored eight touchdowns and thrown just one interception, though he hasn’t surpassed 300 yards in a game since that date (five of his first nine games saw him hit that mark).

Allen has completed 300 passes for 3,553 yards this season. His TD-to-INT ratio isn’t ideal at 26-to-11, though he’s scored six more on the ground. This game is a big chance at redemption and getting back on his early-season track as awards season approaches.

Tua Tagovailoa

Tagovailoa’s streak had to end at some point. Through November, Tagovailoa had won every game that he started finished (he started in the loss vs. the Bengals but left in the second quarter with a game-ending injury). But it’s all come crashing down the past two weeks with back-to-back losses. He has thrown three touchdowns and two interceptions in the past two weeks, while his previous season TD-to-INT ratio was 19-to-3. He completed a mere 18 passes against the 49ers with a 54.6% completion rate, and then had just 10 completions against the Chargers with a 35.7% completion rate.

If this skid continues, Tagovailoa will likely be out of the MVP race entirely. Unfortunately, this Bills defense has proven to be a tough opponent, racking up 35 sacks this season and allowing just six yards per pass attempt. It’s a baptism by fire in Week 15 for Tua.