Bono nearly scores embarrassing own goal in third place match vs. Croatia [VIDEO]

Teams often don’t come out with a ton of intensity in the third place match and that’s no different at the 2022 World Cup. Morocco goalkeeper Bono, who has been brilliant throughout the tournament, nearly put one in his own net to start things off.

BONO DO CÉU KKKKKKKKKpic.twitter.com/ky4YorAMjJ — BMAIS (@falabmais) December 17, 2022

These matches historically tend to be high scoring but both these teams have been superb defensively throughout this tournament. They battled to a 0-0 draw in the group stage match in this World Cup, so it’s shocking to see this type of lapse in play so early in the match.

There’s not much on the line in this match for either team outside of prize money, although there’s only a $2 million difference between third place and fourth place. Both federations are going to be pocketing a lot of cash regardless of the result, which is great for them to keep building their programs up.