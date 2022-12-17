Josko Gvardiol goal puts Croatia up 1-0 on Morocco in World Cup third-place match [VIDEO]

Croatia has jumped on top of Morocco 1-0 in their third place match at the 2022 World Cup. Josko Gvardiol knocked in a header from the top left center of the box. He was assisted by Ivan Perisic following a set piece situation.

CROATIA STRIKES FIRST



Joško Gvardiol puts Croatia on top in just 7 minutes ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/eF7pRGR9zM — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 17, 2022

Gvardiol doesn’t usually move up in the attacking third as he’s a centerback, but this is a good run from the defender on a set piece. Croatia have struggled to find the back of the net at times during this competition so getting out ahead early in this match is a big boost for them.

This is likely the last World Cup match for some veteran Croatian players like Luka Modric, Dejan Lovren and Ivan Perisic. It’ll be interesting to see not only how long they play, but if they go hard hoping for one final World Cup victory to close out illustrious careers.