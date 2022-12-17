Morocco equalize two minutes after Croatia goal in 2022 World Cup third-place match

The 2022 World Cup third-place match is off to a fire start. Two minutes after Josko Gvardiol headed in a goal to give Croatia a 1-0 lead, Achraf Dari has equalized for Morocco. Dari scored on a set-piece after Croatia headed the initial kick.

AND JUST LIKE THAT MOROCCO TIES IT



What a start to this game pic.twitter.com/0XMc73VOA1 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 17, 2022

These third place matches tend to be high-scoring affairs historically, but it’s still crazy to see two teams with such impressive defensive records score goals in quick succession. After all, Croatia and Morocco did play to a 0-0 draw in the group stage of this competition.

Morocco are hoping to come away from this World Cup with one last victory. The Atlas Lions became the first African nation in World Cup history to qualify for the semifinal and they did it by knocking off some massive traditional powers. In fact, Croatia are one of two teams Morocco haven’t beaten in this World Cup. They’d love to do that in this third place match.