 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Morocco equalize two minutes after Croatia goal in 2022 World Cup third-place match

We’ve got a wild consolation match at the 2022 World Cup.

By David Fucillo
Achraf Dari of Morocco celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 3rd Place match between Croatia and Morocco at Khalifa International Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

The 2022 World Cup third-place match is off to a fire start. Two minutes after Josko Gvardiol headed in a goal to give Croatia a 1-0 lead, Achraf Dari has equalized for Morocco. Dari scored on a set-piece after Croatia headed the initial kick.

These third place matches tend to be high-scoring affairs historically, but it’s still crazy to see two teams with such impressive defensive records score goals in quick succession. After all, Croatia and Morocco did play to a 0-0 draw in the group stage of this competition.

Morocco are hoping to come away from this World Cup with one last victory. The Atlas Lions became the first African nation in World Cup history to qualify for the semifinal and they did it by knocking off some massive traditional powers. In fact, Croatia are one of two teams Morocco haven’t beaten in this World Cup. They’d love to do that in this third place match.

More From DraftKings Nation