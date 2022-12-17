Croatia grab 2-1 lead over Morocco on Mislav Orsic’s goal [VIDEO]

After some quick scores early in the third place match between Croatia and Morocco at the 2022 World Cup, both sides were locked in a stalemate for most of the first half. That changed late in the period with Mislav Orsic’s shot, which found the post and bounced in to give Croatia a 2-1 lead.

OH MY



Mislav Oršić with a beauty to put Croatia up just before the half pic.twitter.com/OtquwmKsfr — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 17, 2022

Orsic’s shot came at the end of another strong attack from Croatia. It looked like Morocco would clear their lines at one point in this sequence but Croatia maintained possession in the final third and found Orsic on an overlapping run. The winger put up an excellent curving shot and got some help from the post.

This has been a high-scoring contest, which is not uncommon for third place matches. However, these teams were known to be formidable defensive units and made their semifinal runs on the back of their defensive chops. We’ll see if they can play better defense in the second half or if the goals keep flowing.