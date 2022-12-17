 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Luka Doncic OUT Saturday vs. Cavaliers with quad injury

The Mavericks will sit their star.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Portland Trail Blazers v Dallas Mavericks
Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks leaves the court during a timeout in the fourth quarter of the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at American Airlines Center on December 16, 2022 in Dallas, Texas.
Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic will miss Saturday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers with a quad injury, according to the team. Doncic has previously missed the second night on back-to-back sets for rest reasons but this is an actual injury designation so it’ll be worth monitoring further.

Doncic only played just under 29 minutes in Friday’s game so it’s not like he was overworked in that contest and needed some rest. The Mavericks have already tasked him with so much in each game they likely felt it was best if he took the day off. We’ll see exactly how serious this quad issue is in the coming days.

The guard is averaging 33.0 points, 8.7 assists and 8.3 rebounds per game in what many thought would be his MVP season. Doncic is among the contenders to win the award on DraftKings Sportsbook, but the Mavericks have faltered so far early in the season and that lack of team success might take Doncic out of the running as the year goes on.

