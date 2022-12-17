Shedeur Sanders shines in Celebration Bowl as transfer portal questions swirl

Saturday marked the end of the “Coach Prime” era at Jackson State. Before diving full-time into his head coaching gig as the head of the ailing Colorado Buffaloes program, Deion Sanders returned to the JSU sidelines for one final game as the Tigers took on the NC Central Eagles in the Celebration Bowl. Operating the controls at quarterback was his son Shedeur Sanders, who once again put on a show in a wild game. The Tigers lost an overtime thriller 41-24.

Sanders put together another great game and will have all eyes on him next season. He finished the game with 329 passing yards and four touchdowns, as well as a rushing touchdown. Jackson State came up short in overtime, but Sanders came up big in the fourth quarter just to force the extra frame. The question coming out of the game is whether younger Sanders will stay with the Tigers after this game.

He has not yet entered his name into the transfer portal, but his father and former coach certainly seems to be under the impression that the younger Sanders will follow him out west to the Pac-12. Deion introduced Shedeur as “our starting quarterback” in his first press conference as the head coach of Colorado.

Deion Sanders introduces his son Shedeur in his opening statement:



“That’s your quarterback.”



“He’s gonna have to earn it though. The safety (Shilo) made me mad so I didn’t bring him.” #GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/aBhpNQXuDy — Grace Remington (@GraceRemiTV) December 4, 2022

The younger Sanders, a true sophomore, has completed 70% of his passes this season, throwing 36 touchdowns and six interceptions. Colorado could certainly use a transfer with his experience after their one-win 2022 season.

The elder Sanders has also told the press that five-star recruit Travis Hunter, a freshman cornerback at Jackson State, will follow him to Colorado, though there has been no word from Hunter himself. Hunter was the highest-ranked recruit to ever commit to an FCS or HBCU football program.

Here are some highlights of Shedeur Sanders’ performance.

JACKSON STATE LEADS! Shedeur Sanders to a wide open Kevin Coleman for the 85 yard TD!! #CelebrationBowl pic.twitter.com/alAX3GlFqC — @ (@FTBeard7) December 17, 2022

Shedeur Sanders ➡️ DJ Stevens@GoJSUTigersFB answers back‼️ pic.twitter.com/lq883RVL65 — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 17, 2022

Shedeur Sanders spins away from pressure and gets in for the 7 yard TD to give #JSU the lead! #CelebrationBowl pic.twitter.com/WA2pnBUBYt — @ (@FTBeard7) December 17, 2022