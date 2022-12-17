Adam Thielen gets touchdown in fourth quarter of Week 15 vs. Colts

Update: Thielen has paid off in a big way for his managers with a touchdown catch in the fourth quarter in what is now an 8-point game. The receiver still only has two targets in the game but now has the touchdown points to aid his managers in playoff games.

Update: Thielen is finally on the stat sheet with a target. He made a catch for 19 yards. Unfortunately for Thielen’s managers, this look came in the fourth quarter in a 15-point game. We’ll see how many more looks Thielen gets by the end of this contest.

The Minnesota Vikings are getting smoked in the first half against the Indianapolis Colts and it is becoming more and more clear their record is not indicative of their true talent level. Minnesota’s offense is stuck, and that has had a big impact on the skill players many managers have in fantasy football. One of those players is Adam Thielen.

Thielen has dropped off a lot this season as the Vikings build their offense around Justin Jefferson, but he does have some utility as a flex play. However, he hasn’t seen a single target in this contest.

There’s no benching or injury for those wondering where Thielen has been. The Vikings simply haven’t gotten anything to happen offensively. We’ll see if this team is able to mount a comeback in the second half and if Thielen can register some stats to salvage an otherwise forgettable performance.