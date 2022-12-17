Pat McAfee’s reaction to the Gators avoiding a shutout in the Las Vegas Bowl was perfect

The Florida Gators got absolutely pantsed in the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, falling to Oregon State in a 30-3 blowout loss. Those three points came in the final minute by way of what we would call a “sad” field goal and as a result, Florida extended its streak of non-shutouts to 436. They at least have that going for them!

Listen to Pat McAfee celebrate this momentous milestone on the call.

MIHALEK COMING THROUGH FOR THE GATORS#LVBowl pic.twitter.com/zutmG6aPlE — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 17, 2022

Think about it this way Gator fans. Many people go to Las Vegas and leave with nothing. You left with three points! It could’ve been worse!

This brings an end to rocky a first season of the Billy Napier era in Gainesville, FL, where UF finished with a 6-7 mark. The team was inconsistent in all three phases of the game throughout the season and lost to all of their traditional rivals on the schedule. Napier straight up said that this rebuilding job was going to take time when he first accepted the job and we saw the worst of it this fall. But this is an SEC powerhouse after all and seasons like this will not be tolerated for long.